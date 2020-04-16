WC govt entering a 'more serious phase' in fight against COVID-19

The province now has 702 confirmed cases, an increase of 26 in a day.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government said the province was entering a more serious phase in the fight against the COVID-19 global pandemic.

There have been seven deaths and 205 people have recovered after falling ill.

The Western Cape government has stressed the importance of going to the extremes to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Provincial Health Department head Dr. Keith Cloete said this was particularly important now that infections were being picked up in some of the most vulnerable areas.

“We are taking this extremely seriously. We hope after the government meeting tomorrow that we take the public into our confidence and trust and engage with them on what is coming over the next couple of weeks and the seriousness of it.”

Premier Alan Winde has again called on communities to adhere to lockdown regulations.

“You just have to look at what’s been happening in other countries around the world and you say to yourself that if we’re not going to follow of hygiene and washing your hands, social distancing, masks and staying at home, we are going to be in big trouble.”

