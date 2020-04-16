WC a step closer to appointing first provincial children’s commissioner: Winde

Thirteen candidates were shortlisted from 59 nominations.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape is a step closer to becoming the first province with a children's Commissioner.

Premier Alan Winde has accepted the Provincial Legislature's recommendation of child rights specialist Christina Nomdo.

Winde said after signing the submission, a formal offer letter would now be drawn up and sent to Nomdo for her consideration and acceptance.

Winde said Nomdo was a proven advocate for children’s rights and was more than qualified and experienced for the role as children's commissioner.

The premier said he was pleased Nomdo had roots in the Western Cape, having grown up and worked in the community of Belhar. He believes this gives her an excellent understanding of some of the issues plaguing children in this province.

Winde also on Wednesday placed a notice of the commencement of the Western Cape Commissioner for Children’s Act in the Provincial Gazette and the act is now operational.

The commissioner's office will run independently of government and its role will be to protect and promote the interests of children.