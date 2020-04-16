WC a step closer to appointing first provincial children’s commissioner: Winde
Thirteen candidates were shortlisted from 59 nominations.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape is a step closer to becoming the first province with a children's Commissioner.
Premier Alan Winde has accepted the Provincial Legislature's recommendation of child rights specialist Christina Nomdo.
Thirteen candidates were shortlisted from 59 nominations.
Winde said after signing the submission, a formal offer letter would now be drawn up and sent to Nomdo for her consideration and acceptance.
Winde said Nomdo was a proven advocate for children’s rights and was more than qualified and experienced for the role as children's commissioner.
The premier said he was pleased Nomdo had roots in the Western Cape, having grown up and worked in the community of Belhar. He believes this gives her an excellent understanding of some of the issues plaguing children in this province.
Winde also on Wednesday placed a notice of the commencement of the Western Cape Commissioner for Children’s Act in the Provincial Gazette and the act is now operational.
The commissioner's office will run independently of government and its role will be to protect and promote the interests of children.
More in Local
-
EC, Limpopo record first COVID-19 deaths as total mounts to 48
-
South Africans urged not to cancel medical aid, gap covers
-
6 workers test positive for COVID-19 at Netcare’s Kingsway Hospital
-
COVID-19: Hospersa calls on govt to consider tax break for health officials
-
Sisulu's dept looking to move ‘vulnerable communities’ amid lockdown
-
Alcohol, cigarette sales & general outside movement still banned
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.