WATCH LIVE: Government updates SA on coronavirus lockdown extension

16 March marks the end of the first 21 days on COVID-19 lockdown in SA.

JOHANNESBURG - Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola will brief the nation on regulations regarding the extension of the COVID-19 lockdown. They will be speaking in their capacities as members of the coronavirus National Command Council.

* LIVE BLOG: Day 21 of lockdown - what's next for SA?

WATCH: Government updates SA on coronavirus lockdown extension

16 March marks the end of the initial 21-day lockdown South Africa was put on under the State of Disaster Act due to the first coronavirus infections. An extension of two weeks was applied, ending the lockdown on 30 April.

South Africans are into the third week of the lockdown aimed at curbing the rapid spread of the coronavirus.

Mass testings are taking place around the country, treatment is being offered to those who need it and awareness campaigns are being ramped up.

As part of the lockdown, mass restrictions have been implanted across various sectors to help stem the spread of the virus.

Health officials are particularly worried about community transmissions, which have the potential to increase exponentially if left unchecked.

The lockdown has come with its fair share of challenges and the lives of millions of citizens have been disrupted.

Many have been left with no income and calls are growing for the government to ease some restrictions and open parts of the economy.

Meanwhile, Cabinet is expected to finalise the country's socio-economic recovery plan post the COVID-19 lockdown period after more consultations.