UFC aiming for 9 May comeback, White tells ESPN

White cancelled the proposed UFC 249 event last week, which was due to take place on 18 April.

FILE: UFC fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov goes after opponent Conor McGregor during their match on 6 October 2018. Picture: AFP
4 hours ago

BENGALURU - The UFC is aiming to stage a fight card at an undisclosed location on 9 May featuring at least two title bouts, the promotion’s president Dana White has told its broadcast partner ESPN.

White cancelled the proposed UFC 249 event last week, which was due to take place on 18 April.

Prompted by fears over the spread of the coronavirus, White came under pressure from politicians and ESPN’s owners at Disney to postpone the event.

ESPN are now reporting that Tony Ferguson will face Justin Gaethje in an interim lightweight title fight at an undisclosed location on 9 May instead.

Also on the bill is a bantamweight title fight between Henry Cejudo and Dominick Cruz and a featherweight match-up between champion Amanda Nunes and Felicia Spencer, although it is unclear if Nunes’ belt is on the line.

When asked by Reuters to confirm the title fights, the UFC responded in an email that they had no further comment “aside from what Dana has said to ESPN”.

