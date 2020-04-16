UFC aiming for 9 May comeback, White tells ESPN
White cancelled the proposed UFC 249 event last week, which was due to take place on 18 April.
BENGALURU - The UFC is aiming to stage a fight card at an undisclosed location on 9 May featuring at least two title bouts, the promotion’s president Dana White has told its broadcast partner ESPN.
White cancelled the proposed UFC 249 event last week, which was due to take place on 18 April.
Prompted by fears over the spread of the coronavirus, White came under pressure from politicians and ESPN’s owners at Disney to postpone the event.
ESPN are now reporting that Tony Ferguson will face Justin Gaethje in an interim lightweight title fight at an undisclosed location on 9 May instead.
Also on the bill is a bantamweight title fight between Henry Cejudo and Dominick Cruz and a featherweight match-up between champion Amanda Nunes and Felicia Spencer, although it is unclear if Nunes’ belt is on the line.
When asked by Reuters to confirm the title fights, the UFC responded in an email that they had no further comment “aside from what Dana has said to ESPN”.
More in Sport
-
Women's football faces 'almost existential threat', report says
-
Indian cricket board confirms IPL suspended until further notice
-
Joshua says blockbuster Fury fight needed to determine number one status
-
Ngidi: Still room for improvement
-
Cricket Australia board furloughs majority of staff amid COVID-19 crisis
-
Seasons will resume without fans, but no dates yet - European Leagues official
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.