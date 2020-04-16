View all in Latest
Taxi involved in deadly EC crash was fully loaded, breached lockdown rules

The taxi collided head-on with a truck on the N2 on Wednesday, killing 15 people and leaving several others seriously injured.

Picture: Supplied
Picture: Supplied
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has confirmed that a minibus taxi that crashed in the Eastern Cape, killing 15 people, was fully loaded at the time and in contravention of the lockdown regulations.

The taxi collided head-on with a truck on the N2 on Wednesday.

Aside from the 15 deaths, several others were seriously injured.

Mbalula's spokesperson Ayanda-Allie Paine: "The minister has expressed his disappointment that the minibus as fully loaded, which means it was in contravention of the lockdown regulations. This matter has been handed over to the law enforcement officials for further investigation."

