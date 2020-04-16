Taxi involved in deadly EC crash was fully loaded, breached lockdown rules
The taxi collided head-on with a truck on the N2 on Wednesday, killing 15 people and leaving several others seriously injured.
JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has confirmed that a minibus taxi that crashed in the Eastern Cape, killing 15 people, was fully loaded at the time and in contravention of the lockdown regulations.
The taxi collided head-on with a truck on the N2 on Wednesday.
Aside from the 15 deaths, several others were seriously injured.
Mbalula's spokesperson Ayanda-Allie Paine: "The minister has expressed his disappointment that the minibus as fully loaded, which means it was in contravention of the lockdown regulations. This matter has been handed over to the law enforcement officials for further investigation."
DEATH TOLL IN EASTERN CAPE COLLISION RISES TO 15— MEDIA LIAISON | Esethu Hasane (@EsethuOnDuty) April 15, 2020
A total of 15 people have died and 2 others have been seriously injured in a collision between a truck and a minibus taxi in the Eastern Cape. https://t.co/nQgQ5VQOdl pic.twitter.com/kzhrfo4lzt
More in Local
-
Public sharing of Zoom invites makes meetings vulnerable to attacks - analyst
-
Daughter of woman who was admitted at St Augustine’s Hospital speaks out
-
S. Africans stranded in Indonesia appeal for govt’s assistance
-
CARTOON: What Next?
-
COVID-19 quick insights from 15 April
-
Mkhize: Latest COVID-19 deaths involved patients with underlying conditions
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.