South Africans urged not to cancel medical aid, gap covers

Experts said that medical aid and gap covers were likely to be the first things consumers shave-off during tough economic times.

JOHANNESBURG - As some are already feeling the pinch of the lockdown with jobs on the line and salaries being cut, South Africans are being urged not to cancel their medical aid.

On Thursday, experts said that medical aid and gap covers were likely to be the first things consumers shave-off during tough economic times.

But there are warnings that with the potential for everyone to contract coronavirus and the waiting periods attached to most medical aid schemes, it may not be a good idea to cancel your cover.

Health insurance expert Tony Singleton said: “Unfortunately, although COVID-19 is spreading, other illnesses such as cancer and heart attacks don’t take a break either. So having medical aid and gap cover is still valid.”