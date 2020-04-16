View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Coronavirus
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
Go

South Africans urged not to cancel medical aid, gap covers

Experts said that medical aid and gap covers were likely to be the first things consumers shave-off during tough economic times.

Picture: Pexels.
Picture: Pexels.
57 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - As some are already feeling the pinch of the lockdown with jobs on the line and salaries being cut, South Africans are being urged not to cancel their medical aid.

On Thursday, experts said that medical aid and gap covers were likely to be the first things consumers shave-off during tough economic times.

But there are warnings that with the potential for everyone to contract coronavirus and the waiting periods attached to most medical aid schemes, it may not be a good idea to cancel your cover.

Health insurance expert Tony Singleton said: “Unfortunately, although COVID-19 is spreading, other illnesses such as cancer and heart attacks don’t take a break either. So having medical aid and gap cover is still valid.”

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA