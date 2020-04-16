View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Coronavirus
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
Go

SAHRC probing alleged SANDF attack on CT family during lockdown operation

About two weeks ago, Piet-My-Vrou Street resident Tersia Pedro told Eyewitness News that SANDF members stormed their home while conducting an apparent lockdown operation in the area.

FILE: SANDF soldiers on patrol on the Cape Flats. Picture: EWN
FILE: SANDF soldiers on patrol on the Cape Flats. Picture: EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) said that two of its senior legal officers were investigating an attack on an Eerste River family, allegedly by SANDF members.

About two weeks ago, Piet-My-Vrou Street resident Tersia Pedro told Eyewitness News that SANDF members stormed their home while conducting an apparent lockdown operation in the area.

Pedro claims her daughter and husband were badly assaulted and the man even had a gun shoved into his mouth.

This is just one of several reports of human rights violations by security services while enforcing the lockdown regulations published under the Disaster Management Act.

Western Cape Human Rights Commissioner Chris Nissen said that their probe into the Eerste River incident was still under way.

Nissen personally visited the family after the ordeal to get a statement in which they detailed their experience.

"Not only is it the physical involvement, the fact that it is alleged that the gun was put in the mouth of the father of the house and the children are traumatised, but when I was there they even kept the furniture against the door... they're still living in fear. It's a dignity issue."

The commission has called on senior leadership within the SAPS and SANDF to take meaningful steps to stop the excessive use of force by some of their members.

Nissen said that the commission had been engaging with law enforcement agencies to discuss reports of heavy-handedness during lockdown operations.

WATCH: COVID-19 Situation Desk - 16 April 2020 AM

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA