SAHRC probing alleged SANDF attack on CT family during lockdown operation
About two weeks ago, Piet-My-Vrou Street resident Tersia Pedro told Eyewitness News that SANDF members stormed their home while conducting an apparent lockdown operation in the area.
CAPE TOWN - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) said that two of its senior legal officers were investigating an attack on an Eerste River family, allegedly by SANDF members.
Pedro claims her daughter and husband were badly assaulted and the man even had a gun shoved into his mouth.
This is just one of several reports of human rights violations by security services while enforcing the lockdown regulations published under the Disaster Management Act.
Western Cape Human Rights Commissioner Chris Nissen said that their probe into the Eerste River incident was still under way.
Nissen personally visited the family after the ordeal to get a statement in which they detailed their experience.
"Not only is it the physical involvement, the fact that it is alleged that the gun was put in the mouth of the father of the house and the children are traumatised, but when I was there they even kept the furniture against the door... they're still living in fear. It's a dignity issue."
The commission has called on senior leadership within the SAPS and SANDF to take meaningful steps to stop the excessive use of force by some of their members.
Nissen said that the commission had been engaging with law enforcement agencies to discuss reports of heavy-handedness during lockdown operations.
WATCH: COVID-19 Situation Desk - 16 April 2020 AM
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
