S. Africans stranded in Indonesia appeal for govt’s assistance
The group, which has been stuck in Bali for three weeks, said they were running out of food and chronic medication.
JOHANNESBURG - As government repatriated more South Africans during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, a group of 200 South African citizens stuck in Indonesia called for assistance.
The group, which has been stuck in Bali for three weeks, described their desperate situation, saying they were running out of food and chronic medication while waiting for help.
• 300 more South Africans to arrive home from Miami
On Wednesday night, South African Airways (SAA) brought home more than 300 South Africans who were stranded in the United States. The airline also repatriated others from Brazil, Ghana, and Qatar, among other countries.
SAA said it would operate more passenger flights in the coming weeks to repatriate South Africans stranded in other countries.
One of the 200 South Africans stuck in Indonesia, said they were waiting for help.
“Some of us are staying in hotels, others are in backpackers, and lodges, while others are just roaming from pillar to post to just try and see where they can find the cheapest accommodation,” said one South African woman.
She said their situation was desperate.
“We’ve got elderly people and others on chronic medication. People are currently on survival mode, we’re no longer on holiday,” she said.
She said they had tried to reach out to government.
“We followed all the procedures by contacting the Department of International Relations and Cooperation Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco), the spokesperson for transport, the Airports Company South Africa, the South African Civil Aviation Authority and we haven’t had any joy.”
Dirco said it would contact the group and see how it could assist.
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
More in Local
-
Public sharing of Zoom invites makes meetings vulnerable to attacks - analyst
-
Daughter of woman who was admitted at St Augustine’s Hospital speaks out
-
Taxi involved in deadly EC crash was fully loaded, breached lockdown rules
-
CARTOON: What Next?
-
COVID-19 quick insights from 15 April
-
Mkhize: Latest COVID-19 deaths involved patients with underlying conditions
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.