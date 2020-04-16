S. Africans stranded in Indonesia appeal for govt’s assistance

The group, which has been stuck in Bali for three weeks, said they were running out of food and chronic medication.

JOHANNESBURG - As government repatriated more South Africans during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, a group of 200 South African citizens stuck in Indonesia called for assistance.

The group, which has been stuck in Bali for three weeks, described their desperate situation, saying they were running out of food and chronic medication while waiting for help.

• 300 more South Africans to arrive home from Miami

On Wednesday night, South African Airways (SAA) brought home more than 300 South Africans who were stranded in the United States. The airline also repatriated others from Brazil, Ghana, and Qatar, among other countries.

SAA said it would operate more passenger flights in the coming weeks to repatriate South Africans stranded in other countries.

One of the 200 South Africans stuck in Indonesia, said they were waiting for help.

“Some of us are staying in hotels, others are in backpackers, and lodges, while others are just roaming from pillar to post to just try and see where they can find the cheapest accommodation,” said one South African woman.

She said their situation was desperate.

“We’ve got elderly people and others on chronic medication. People are currently on survival mode, we’re no longer on holiday,” she said.



She said they had tried to reach out to government.

“We followed all the procedures by contacting the Department of International Relations and Cooperation Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco), the spokesperson for transport, the Airports Company South Africa, the South African Civil Aviation Authority and we haven’t had any joy.”

Dirco said it would contact the group and see how it could assist.

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.