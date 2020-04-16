Relief organisations working hard to help struggling CT families during lockdown
The Sprightly Seed are collecting supplies for households in Mitchells Plain, Kalkfontein, Nyanga and Lavender Hill.
CAPE TOWN - Many families are financially crippled amid the COVID-19 lockdown and have been relying on the work of relief organisations.
With the demand on these groups rising, citizens who are able to cope with the restrictions are being urged to lend a hand.
The Sprightly Seed's Jade Orgill said that they're collecting supplies for households in Mitchells Plain, Kalkfontein, Nyanga and Lavender Hill.
"We are putting together hygiene and food packs for the 450 kids who traditionally attend our centres and who are now at home."
The Mahabbah Foundation's Reza Gallant said they were distributing 2,000 loaves of bread each day.
"Currently for every loaf of bread we distribute, there's a jar of jam that goes with it to different areas."
On a daily basis, Ramzi's Food is cooking large pots of akhni to be distributed to communities in Brooklyn and surrounding areas.
Kisha van Vuuren said that a Noordhoek group was distributing to Masiphumelele families.
"The Foodbarn Deli at the Farm Village has offered their space as a drop-off point so residents in the area can go and drop sandwiches, boiled eggs and non-perishables."
The Kensington Neighbourhood Watch is also appealing for donations for their community food drive.
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
