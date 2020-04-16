View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Coronavirus
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
Go

Rand falls as deep recession fears weigh

The International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday sub-Saharan Africa’s gross domestic product was on track to shrink this year by 1.6% - its worst performance on record - because of the combined effects of the coronavirus and plummeting oil and commodities prices.

Picture: EWN
Picture: EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The rand fell early on Thursday, as concerns of a deep economic downturn due to the COVID-19 pandemic rattled already shaky risk appetite.

At 0615 GMT, the rand traded at R18.7050 per dollar, 0.16% weaker than its previous close.

The International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday sub-Saharan Africa’s gross domestic product was on track to shrink this year by 1.6% - its worst performance on record - because of the combined effects of the coronavirus and plummeting oil and commodities prices.

In South Africa, the IMF projects the economy, already in recession, will shrink 5.8%.

That grim outlook added pressure to the rand, which was already reeling after the South African Reserve Bank slashed lending rates to their lowest ever. That weakened its attraction as a “carry trade” currency, which depends on repo rates remaining high.

The rand has dropped around 33% since the beginning of the year.

In fixed income, the yield on the 10-year government bond due in 2030 was up a single basis point at 10.600%.

Timeline

More in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA