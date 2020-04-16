Public sharing of Zoom invites makes meetings vulnerable to attacks - analyst
A Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities webinar and University of Johannesburg lecture were zoombombing victims..
JOHANNESBURG - There have been a frequent number of cyberattacks on the video conferencing app Zoom, with hackers disrupting businesses, webinars and classrooms with racial slurs, profanity and other offensive imagery.
Millions of users including employees, teachers and students who have joined the platform have been victims of "zoombombing" where an uninvited person hijacks the virtual meeting.
In the latest invasion, a Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities webinar was disrupted while the University of Johannesburg's lecture on digital privacy suffered the same malice, with pornographic visuals shown to all participants.
IT analyst Arthur Goldstuck said on Wednesday that Zoom invites were often made public to increase attendance which had made the virtual meetings more vulnerable.
"As people navigate through all of these new platforms and learn how to use and participate in them, they also have to understand that there are basic rules of both etiquette and security and we shouldn't just stumble blindly into setting up these meetings and expect nothing untoward to happen."
The company has since shared instructions on how to prevent such hacks on its YouTube page.
