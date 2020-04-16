Prasa hits back at Untu claims over PPEs

The company said that it was following all government regulations on COVID-19 but admitted that it had been challenging to source protective gear for essential workers.

CAPE TOWN - Rail operator Prasa has hit back at union United National Transport Unions (Untu)'s claims that essential workers are not being equipped to work under the COVID-19 lockdown.

The company said that it was following all government regulations on COVID-19.

But it admitted that it had been challenging to source protective gear for essential workers.

Prasa said that the procurement was centralised to ensure that the maximum number of personal protective gear was sourced from the market without other regions being left out.

The company said that their interest was in working with Untu and all its employees in plugging PPE distribution gaps that may still exist with the regional managers.

The parastatal said, however, that this was new territory for them and it was bound to experience some delays as it sought the correct government protocols.

But the United National Transport Unions is not buying this excuse.

Union spokesperson Sonja Carstens: "The lives of people are at risk so we requested the Minister of Employment and Labour to immediately send inspectors and if Prasa is found guilty, take the necessary action."

Untu’s general secretary of Steve Harris said that the union approached the Employment and Labour Ministry to deploy inspectors who could force Prasa to act on their demands.

The union said it remained open to working with government.

