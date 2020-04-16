Pandor: Dirco repatriated over 600 S.Africans in the past two weeks

Speaking at a briefing, the minister said over 3,600 South Africans had asked to be brought back home through various missions.

JOHANNESBURG - Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) Minister Naledi Pandor on Thursday said they had managed to repatriate over 600 South Africans from around the world over the last two weeks.

However, the local lockdown regulations and laws in other countries have made it difficult for all those who have made the request to return to South Africa.

Pandor said they have made significant progress over the last few days.

“And I am very pleased that we had 60 people returning from Brazil earlier this week and a large number returning from Miami, in the United States, about 300 arriving yesterday. We are expecting more arrivals.”'

