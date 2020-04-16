Ngidi: Still room for improvement

The 24-year-old showed his wicket taking ability in the T20 and ODI series against Australia. He took 5 wickets in the 3 T20 matches before taking 9 wickets in 2 ODI’s, including career-best ODI figures of 6-58 in Bloemfotein.

JOHANNESBURG - Proteas fast bowler Lungi Ngidi has rated himself a 6 out of 10 for his performances over the home summer.

Ngidi was ruled out of the four-Test series against England after sustaining a hamstring injury during the Mzansi Super League.

He made his comeback from injury against the same opponents, taking eight wickets in three T20's as South Africa lost the series 2-1.

The 24-year-old showed his wicket-taking ability in the T20 and ODI series against Australia. He took five wickets in three T20 matches before taking nine wickets in two ODIs, including career-best ODI figures of 6/58 in Bloemfontein.

Despite those numbers, Ngidi said there is still room for improvement.

“To me, personally, I still wasn't good enough. There were a few games where I could have gone for a lot less runs. I did pick up a few wickets and that is my job, so I was happy with that. However, it's not the finished product and I still feel that I can deliver a whole lot more and a whole lot better,” he said.

Following his omission from the Test side due to injury, Ngidi said he had to really push himself to come back and be fully fit for the rest of the summer.

“I didn't feel as though I was down and out. Like I've always said, every person has a different formula and I was still trying to figure mine out and, you know, going to a camp at the HPC (High-Performance Centre) helped me do that. I figured out that I've probably got to work a lot harder than other people because it doesn't come as naturally”, he said.

Ngidi also praised bowling coach Charl Langeveldt for the way he has allowed the young quick to express himself.

“He encourages the way I think, so as a bowler, I feel really comfortable with executing my plans and I never feel as though the bowling coach is not going to agree with what I'm saying. He does understand and he's been there before and I think it helps that he has also been in situations where you have the ball and you have to deviate from the game plan,” he said.