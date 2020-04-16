New date set for Castle Lite Unlocks with Cardi B

In a statement released on Thursday, Castle Lite Unlocks confirmed that the 'Bodak Yellow' artist will now be performing on 5 December at the TicketPro Dome in Johannesburg.

JOHANNESBURG – Don't fear, South Africa - despite coronavirus, United States rapper Cardi B is still set to grace the South African shores this year.

In a statement released on Thursday, Castle Lite Unlocks confirmed that the Bodak Yellow artist will now be performing on 5 December at the TicketPro Dome in Johannesburg.

“Both parties felt it important to make sure that Cardi B would still be coming to South Africa to give her Bardigang a performance they will never forget. We are looking forward to hosting the biggest Hip-Hop experience in Africa once again this year,” said Castle Lite brand director, Silke Bucker.

The announcement was first made by media personality Sway Calloway during the first livestreamed episode of Castle Lite Unlocks in Bed With on Wednesday night.

WATCH: Castle Lite Unlocks in Bed With

Cardi B’s one-night performance was initially scheduled for 12 June this year but had to be postponed as South Africa and the rest of the world fight to reduce the spread of the COVID-19.

Castle Lite said it would be in contact with ticket holders to arrange an exchange for those who still wish to attend the event.

“Consumers who purchased tickets will be happy to know that those tickets are still valid and are exchangeable for the new performance date,” the statement read.

The brand said fans with tickets also had other options.

“Consumers who wish to no longer attend the event are, however, also entitled to a refund by sending an email to info@heroticket.co.za with details on the email address used to book the ticket, cardholder’s details for ticket purchase as well as the ticket number. Consumers also have the option of reallocating their tickets should they not be able to make the new date by logging onto www.castlelite.co.za or donating their ticket to the COVID-zero initiative by emailing info@heroticket.co.za.”