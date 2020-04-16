Nehawu KZN: Kingsway Hospital negligent for not informing staff of COVID-19 case

Nehawu in KZN says the hospital endangered workers' lives by not telling them a patient tested positive for the coronavirus.

DURBAN - Health workers’ unions on Wednesday said they were still waiting for clarity from government on how many people had tested for COVID-19 at Netcare Kingsway Hospital in Amanzimtoti.

The hospital had to close its emergency ward and stop all new admissions after a patient who had been at the facility for over two weeks tested positive for the virus.

All patients and health workers who may have come into contact with that patient were since tested and isolated.

Nehawu KZN secretary Ayanda Zulu accused Netcare of endangering the lives of health workers by failing to inform them when the patient tested positive last Wednesday.

Zulu said workers at Netcare Kingsway Hospital told him that some staff members were exposed to the virus because of what he called negligence on the part of Netcare.

“According to their knowledge, about seven have tested positive… workers were not having information that there was a patient who was suspected to have COVID-19,” he said.

Zulu wanted Netcare to ensure mass testing of health workers.

Netcare said it was investigating the incident while the KZN Health Department said it was monitoring the hospital group’s response to the matter.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa’s KZN secretary Mandla Shabangu said Netcare did not inform workers immediately about positive cases at its facilities.

“Netcare is not managing the pandemic in a proper way,” Shabangu said.

Zulu said Netcare failed to ensure adequate training regarding the use of protective gear.

“They’re more concerned about their reputation, their maximisation of profit, and their own performance at the JSE in terms of revenue. The lives of workers are secondary,” he said.



However, Netcare said it spent nearly R500 million upgrading its high care facilities and purchasing protective gear. The group said it had also retrained over 20,000 staff members on the use of protective gear.

