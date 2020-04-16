Some retailers launch contactless shopping amid COVID-19 lockdown

Popular retailers including Pick n Pay and Woolworths have launched contactless shopping with a drive-through programme for groceries at selected stores.

JOHANNESBURG - The retail sector is increasing efforts to provide South Africans with essential supplies while reducing social distancing.

Shoppers will be able to order their essentials online, park their cars in an allocated parking bay and wait for their boots to be stocked with goods.

This comes after food retailers were asked to restrict the number of people in stores during the lockdown.

The consumer goods council's Matlou Setati has welcomed the initiative: “What we want to emphasise is that minimal human contact is beneficial for consumers and also retailers because in as much as we have to protect the consumers, we also need to protect the employees of the retailers and also the facilities.”