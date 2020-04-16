View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Coronavirus
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
Go

Some retailers launch contactless shopping amid COVID-19 lockdown

Popular retailers including Pick n Pay and Woolworths have launched contactless shopping with a drive-through programme for groceries at selected stores.

Picture: EWN.
Picture: EWN.
59 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The retail sector is increasing efforts to provide South Africans with essential supplies while reducing social distancing.

Popular retailers including Pick n Pay and Woolworths have launched contactless shopping with a drive-through programme for groceries at selected stores.

Shoppers will be able to order their essentials online, park their cars in an allocated parking bay and wait for their boots to be stocked with goods.

This comes after food retailers were asked to restrict the number of people in stores during the lockdown.

The consumer goods council's Matlou Setati has welcomed the initiative: “What we want to emphasise is that minimal human contact is beneficial for consumers and also retailers because in as much as we have to protect the consumers, we also need to protect the employees of the retailers and also the facilities.”

Timeline

More in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA