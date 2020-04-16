Some retailers launch contactless shopping amid COVID-19 lockdown
Popular retailers including Pick n Pay and Woolworths have launched contactless shopping with a drive-through programme for groceries at selected stores.
JOHANNESBURG - The retail sector is increasing efforts to provide South Africans with essential supplies while reducing social distancing.
Popular retailers including Pick n Pay and Woolworths have launched contactless shopping with a drive-through programme for groceries at selected stores.
Shoppers will be able to order their essentials online, park their cars in an allocated parking bay and wait for their boots to be stocked with goods.
This comes after food retailers were asked to restrict the number of people in stores during the lockdown.
The consumer goods council's Matlou Setati has welcomed the initiative: “What we want to emphasise is that minimal human contact is beneficial for consumers and also retailers because in as much as we have to protect the consumers, we also need to protect the employees of the retailers and also the facilities.”
More in Business
-
Tiger Brands closes Durban bakery after 12 workers test positive for COVID-19
-
At 15 months before risk of load shedding disappears, says Eskom COO
-
Eskom using lockdown's low power demand to do more maintenance
-
Eskom COO Oberholzer says false corruption claims affected his family
-
Rand falls as deep recession fears weigh
-
Court rules in favour of insurer Liberty in row with rival
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.