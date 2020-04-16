Makhura: We can win the battle against COVID-19

Gauteng is the epicentre of the pandemic in South Africa with 930 of the 2,506 confirmed cases.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura said the provincial COVID-19 response plan was based on five pillars.

Makhura said Johannesburg had the highest number of COVID-19 infections with 558 confirmed cases.

Ekurhuleni has 161 positive cases, Tshwane has 104, on the West Rand there are 35 positive cases, and eight in Sedibeng.

“The masks can play an important role especially those who may be infected in preventing infections through the droplets.”

The premier said there were 64 unallocated cases and it was important for these people to be traced.

“We want community-level health professionals to be able to volunteer as well and make a contribution. We believe can win the battle against COVID-19.”

Makhura said the national lockdown was helping in slowing the rate of COVID-19 transmissions.

