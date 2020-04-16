Maitland 10111 call centre still closed after COVID-19 infections
A sergeant and a constable - who operate separate shifts at the 10111 call centre - tested positive for the virus.
CAPE TOWN - The police's 10111 call centre in Maitland, Cape Town, is still down following COVID-19 infections.
The centre was closed on Wednesday afternoon because two officers had tested positive.
A sergeant and a constable - who operate separate shifts at the 10111 call centre - tested positive for the virus.
This means the centre must be evacuated and decontaminated; staff must also be screened and tested.
Police spokesperson brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said the processes were under way.
He said in the meantime, calls had been rerouted to various cluster command centres.
Naidoo said they were working towards ensuring that the affected 10111 centre would up and running by 6 pm on Friday.
Recently, the Hermanus and Athlone police stations also had members who tested positive for the coronavirus.
Both stations were decontaminated.
The Athlone station has been reopened while services at the station in Hermanus were not disrupted.
More in Local
-
Sisulu's dept looking to move ‘vulnerable communities’ amid lockdown
-
Alcohol, cigarette sales & general outside movement still banned
-
Makhura: We can win the battle against COVID-19
-
SA doctors design virus 'box' to prevent infection
-
CoCT criticised for fining people living at shelter for the homeless
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Procrastination during COVID-19 - laughing through lockdown
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.