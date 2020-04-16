Maitland 10111 call centre still closed after COVID-19 infections

A sergeant and a constable - who operate separate shifts at the 10111 call centre - tested positive for the virus.

CAPE TOWN - The police's 10111 call centre in Maitland, Cape Town, is still down following COVID-19 infections.

The centre was closed on Wednesday afternoon because two officers had tested positive.

A sergeant and a constable - who operate separate shifts at the 10111 call centre - tested positive for the virus.

This means the centre must be evacuated and decontaminated; staff must also be screened and tested.

Police spokesperson brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said the processes were under way.

He said in the meantime, calls had been rerouted to various cluster command centres.

Naidoo said they were working towards ensuring that the affected 10111 centre would up and running by 6 pm on Friday.

Recently, the Hermanus and Athlone police stations also had members who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Both stations were decontaminated.

The Athlone station has been reopened while services at the station in Hermanus were not disrupted.