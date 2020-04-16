Lockdown sees dramatic drop in Easter road fatalities in WC

Only three people have died on the province's roads compared to 38 last year.

CAPE TOWN - Easter road deaths have decreased drastically on Western Cape roads this year due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

According to the Western Cape Transport Department, there's been a huge reduction in fatalities and the number of vehicles on the roads.

Since the lockdown started on 27 March until 13 April, there were 16 road deaths in the province.

Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela said that more than 76,400 vehicles used the province's road network.

"Compared to last year, where we recorded 177,599, of which 8,575 were public transport vehicles."

Officials arrested 303 people and 540 fines were issued, many for offences related to lockdown regulations.

One hundred and sixty-eight people were arrested and 432 people were fined for shopping outside the areas where they lived.

