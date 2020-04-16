View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Coronavirus
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
Go

Lockdown sees dramatic drop in Easter road fatalities in WC

Only three people have died on the province's roads compared to 38 last year.

A roadblock on the N2 near Somerset West, on the outskirts of Cape Town. Picture: @MadikizelaBongz/Twitter
A roadblock on the N2 near Somerset West, on the outskirts of Cape Town. Picture: @MadikizelaBongz/Twitter
27 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Easter road deaths have decreased drastically on Western Cape roads this year due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Only three people have died on the province's roads compared to 38 last year.

According to the Western Cape Transport Department, there's been a huge reduction in fatalities and the number of vehicles on the roads.

Since the lockdown started on 27 March until 13 April, there were 16 road deaths in the province.

Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela said that more than 76,400 vehicles used the province's road network.

"Compared to last year, where we recorded 177,599, of which 8,575 were public transport vehicles."

Officials arrested 303 people and 540 fines were issued, many for offences related to lockdown regulations.

One hundred and sixty-eight people were arrested and 432 people were fined for shopping outside the areas where they lived.

WATCH: COVID-19 Situation Desk - 15 April 2020 PM

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA