Lockdown: SANDF concerned by lack of compliance in Alexandra
The SANDF spent most of Wednesday in the township encouraging community members to comply with COVID-19 lockdown regulations.
ALEXANDRA - The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) said it would approach government to request masks for residents in Alexandra.
The SANDF spent most of Wednesday in the township encouraging community members to comply with COVID-19 lockdown regulations. The army expressed concern about the lack of compliance in the township.
Going from door-to-door, the SANDF had their hands full in Alexandra.
Chaplain-General Monwabisi Jamangile said he was worried about the lack of protective clothing in the community.
“We continue to educate the community and give them pamphlets about the seriousness of COVID-19. We are also showing the community that we are not here to assault them and all that,” Jamangile said.
Alexandra residents said they were more concerned about food shortages because the lockdown meant most of them couldn’t make a living.
WATCH: SANDF in Alex: We're not here to kill anyone
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
