Lesotho police minister to be charged for breaching lockdown regulations

CCTV video allegedly showing Minister Lehlohonolo Moramotse receiving two boxes from a known liquor store went viral last week.

A picture taken in Maseru, on 31 January 2020 shows the flag of Lesotho outside the Parliament building. Picture: AFP
8 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Lesotho police on Wednesday said they were taking their minister to court on Monday for allegedly buying alcohol during the country’s coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown.

CCTV video allegedly showing Police and Public Safety Minister Lehlohonolo Moramotse receiving two boxes from a known liquor store went viral last week.

Lesotho’s deputy police commissioner Paseka Mokete said they had concluded investigations and were ready to charge Moramotse.

In the video, three men could be seen getting out of an SUV parked near a known liquor store while a man wearing a mask signalled to a security guard to close a rolling door.

The man, believed to be the shop owner, lifted one heavy-looking box on to a trolley and pushed it towards the car, and then got back to lift another hefty box.

After the two boxes were loaded into the boot of the vehicle, one of the men from the car and the one from the shop walked off

Those who knew Moramotse immediately identified him as one of the men in the vehicle. And now he will face charges of contravening the public health coronavirus regulations that prevent the sale and purchase of alcohol during the lockdown.

But, police were not divulging if the men that were with him, or those who served him illegally, would also be charged.

More in Africa

Comments

