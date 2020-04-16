Law enforcement, Red Ants destroying ‘illegally’ erected shacks in Lawley
The City of Johannesburg says there’s been an increase in a trend of criminals invading open land owned by the state as the rest of the country is on a 35-day lockdown.
JOHANNESBURG - Law enforcement agencies and the Red Ants are in Lawley, south of Johannesburg, demolishing shacks on Thursday, which the city claims have been erected by syndicates in the past few days.
The City of Johannesburg said there had been an increase in a trend of criminals invading open land owned by the state as the rest of the country is on a 35-day lockdown.
The City of Johannesburg said it would only remove half-built structures and vacant homes.
Spokesperson Nthantisi Modingoane said no one would be left destitute during this process.
“It’s very unfortunate that criminal syndicates are using this situation to claim that people are homeless. If they are homeless, they can come to the city through the Department of Social Development to be able to house them.”
Farouk Jardien is from the area and said this was not the case because people have been living in the structures for over two years.
“Since 2018, they took us to court, we won and even this year, they withdrew their case. Now, why withdraw the case if they have strong evidence against criminals and all this other stuff.”
The city said it was concerned about criminals taking advantage of the lockdown period to invade vacant land.
It said provision had been made for the homeless during this period and no one should invade land under the pretense of being left on the street during this time.
