Joshua says blockbuster Fury fight needed to determine number one status
Anthony Joshua, 30, defeated Mexican-American Andy Ruiz Jr in a December rematch in Saudi Arabia to win back his IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO titles while Fury won the WBC title in Las Vegas two months ago with a seventh-round stoppage of Deontay Wilder.
BENGALURU - Anthony Joshua has said a blockbuster fight for the undisputed world heavyweight title with Tyson Fury is needed to determine a single dominant figure in the division.
Joshua, 30, defeated Mexican-American Andy Ruiz Jr in a December rematch in Saudi Arabia to win back his IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO titles while Fury won the WBC title in Las Vegas two months ago with a seventh-round stoppage of Deontay Wilder.
“If you really want to say you’re number one, come fight me. Let’s get it on. I’ve got the rest of the belts so it only makes sense,” Joshua told Sky Sports, addressing fellow Briton Fury.
“I’m the unified heavyweight champion of the world, he’s the WBC champion. What it will prove, me and him fighting? There will be one dominant figure in the heavyweight division that will have all of the belts and become undisputed.
“Logically to prove yourself as number one, I have to fight Tyson Fury. He has to fight Anthony Joshua.”
Joshua’s next bout with the mandatory IBF challenger Kubrat Pulev, which was scheduled for June 20, was postponed due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.
American Wilder had called for a rematch with Fury and that was pushed back from July 18 to a likely date in October due to the virus which has shut down sport globally.
Promoter Eddie Hearn, who manages Joshua, had floated the idea that a unification bout with Fury might take priority in the event of a long postponement.
“It would be amazing to tell Pulev ‘I think it’s best if you step aside for now’ and to tell Wilder ‘we have bigger fish to fry’,” Joshua added.
“That fight (with Fury) needs to happen because there will never be another time like this again.”
More in Sport
-
Women's football faces 'almost existential threat', report says
-
Indian cricket board confirms IPL suspended until further notice
-
Ngidi: Still room for improvement
-
Cricket Australia board furloughs majority of staff amid COVID-19 crisis
-
UFC aiming for 9 May comeback, White tells ESPN
-
Seasons will resume without fans, but no dates yet - European Leagues official
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.