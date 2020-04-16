How Johann Rupert’s R1 billion Covid-19 relief fund is being doled out
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ben Bierman of Business Partners Limited, the company administering Rupert’s fund.
Johann Rupert’s R1 billion Sukuma Relief Programme has started distributing funds to Covid-19 affected businesses.
The fund is administered by Business Partners Limited.
Sole proprietors can get a grant of R25 000 while companies can apply for a loan of up to R1 million in addition to the R25 000 grant.
Business Partners have temporarily halted applications due to the overwhelming number of applications, totalling R2.4 billion.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asked Business Partners Limited’s Ben Bierman how his company is planning to administer Rupert’s funding to small businesses.
The company I work for was created by Johann [Rupert]… He challenged us to come up with ideas… He shared it with the President, and we got cracking! … We didn’t anticipate being oversubscribed so quickly…Ben Bierman, Business Partners Limited
Mr Rupert has a soft spot for sole proprietors. We weren’t comfortable, because we don’t often serve them…Ben Bierman, Business Partners Limited
It is absolutely a donation… not a single cent will flow back to Mr Rupert… We’re not making any money out of it…Ben Bierman, Business Partners Limited
The Trust will open to accept additional donations…Ben Bierman, Business Partners Limited
We don’t provide relief to a business that was in trouble [before Covid-19] …Ben Bierman, Business Partners Limited
FNB was amazing… they’re assisting us with fraud checking… We started dispersing today…Ben Bierman, Business Partners Limited
We sign a very simple loan agreement… entrepreneurs pay it forward… repayments will contribute to future initiatives…Ben Bierman, Business Partners Limited
Only the best will survive, but we need to save as many as possible…Ben Bierman, Business Partners Limited
For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : How Johann Rupert’s R1 billion Covid-19 relief fund is being doled out
More in Business
-
At 15 months before risk of load shedding disappears, says Eskom COO
-
Eskom using lockdown's low power demand to do more maintenance
-
Eskom COO Oberholzer says false corruption claims affected his family
-
Rand falls as deep recession fears weigh
-
Court rules in favour of insurer Liberty in row with rival
-
Cabinet wants more time to finalise post-COVID-19 recovery plan
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.