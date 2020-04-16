Homebrews: Crafty South Africans make own alcohol to cure lockdown craving
With a blanket ban on alcohol sales and supplies fast drying up for those who didn’t anticipate a lockdown extension, many people were turning their kitchens into mini-breweries.
JOHANNESBURG - While President Cyril Ramaphosa mulls calls to relax restrictions around the sale and distribution of alcohol during the nationwide lockdown, South Africans are coming up with crafty ways to quench their thirst.
Under the regulations, no one is allowed to buy, sell, or transport alcohol and this has put government on a collision course with retailers and consumers alike.
From the traditional sorghum beer to other inventive homebrews like pineapple ale or apple ciders, South Africans are not short of ideas.
But there are warnings of unintended consequences such as alcohol poisoning.
As brewmaster Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela explains, it’s not about just throwing ingredients together.
“Brewing is a process. I’ve had people asking me if I have a recipe for something that can be ready in a day or two – fermentation doesn’t work like that, it’s a process… it cannot be rushed and it usually takes time,” she said.
The desperation for alcohol saw retailers run out of core ingredients including malt, whose supply was halted during the lockdown in accordance with government regulations.
Meanwhile, Ramaphosa was expected to announce on Friday his response to demands by the Gauteng Liquor Forum to ease the regulations which they said were unconstitutional.
