Health workers’ appeal to South Africans: Stay home & save lives
‘If you don’t stay home, you are putting my life in danger and there won’t be anyone to look after you or your family,’ said Cape Town nurse Millie Liebenberg, who's at the centre of the fight against COVID-19.
CAPE TOWN - Front line healthcare staff face a high risk of contracting the coronavirus (COVID-19). But their plea to South Africans is to stay at home during the nationwide lockdown.
“If you don’t stay home, you are putting my life in danger and there won’t be anyone to look after you or your family. Please stay home,” said Cape Town nurse Millie Liebenberg, who's at the centre of the fight against COVID-19.
Her colleague was also personally affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
“My name is Liezel, I’m a medical officer. I know friends and family who are vulnerable to coronavirus. Some are pregnant, some have young children at home, others have chronic conditions, and some are elderly… I want to protect them and together we can protect them,” she said.
So far in the Western Cape, five healthcare workers have contracted COVID-19 whilst on duty. In total, 15 health workers in the province were listed among the coronavirus cases.
In KwaZulu-Natal, 48 workers at Netcare St Augustine’s Hospital were confirmed to have contracted coronavirus.
While government said they were taking all preventative steps to ensure healthcare workers were protected, all frontline staff needed now was a simple "thank you".
Do the right thing and stay home during the nationwide lockdown.
WATCH: 'We are the last defence' - COVID-19 from a doctor’s perspective
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
