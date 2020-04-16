Govt's COVID-19 national command council to brief SA on lockdown extension

The lockdown is expected to end on 30 April, while mass testings take place around the country, treatment is offered to those that need it and awareness campaigns are ramped up.

JOHANNESBURG - Government's COVID-19 national command council is expected to update the nation regarding the country's lockdown extension.

The briefing will be led by ministers Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Ronald Lamola.

South Africans are into the third week of the lockdown aimed at curbing the rapid spread of the coronavirus.

As part of the lockdown, mass restrictions have been implanted across various sectors to help stem the spread of the virus.

Health officials are particularly worried about community transmissions, which have the potential to increase exponentially if left unchecked.

The lockdown has come with its fair share of challenges and the lives of millions of citizens have been disrupted.

Many have been left with no income and calls are growing for the government to ease some restrictions and open parts of the economy.

Meanwhile, Cabinet is expected to finalise the country's socio-economic recovery plan post the COVID-19 lockdown period after more consultations.

