Govt donates over R40m to Gauteng’s COVID-19 relief fund
Acting Social Development MEC Panyaza Lesufi made the announcement on Wednesday.
JOHANNESBURG - National government has donated more than R40 million to Gauteng’s coronavirus (COVID-19) relief fund.
Acting Social Development MEC Panyaza Lesufi made the announcement on Wednesday, saying he received more than 10,000 food parcels from social partners. Lesufi received food parcels worth more than R2.5 million.
#COVID19 #LockdownSA #GrowingGautengTogether @Lesufi @Abramjee Acting Social Development MEC Panyaza Lesufi receiving donations from social partners and business at the central food bank warehouse in Booysen. https://t.co/COsEQpwYoh pic.twitter.com/Lex6fOYxhH— Social DevelopmentGP (@gpgSocDev) April 15, 2020
The acting social development MEC said this was an addition to the R80 million the provincial government had allocated for the food relief fund.
“The Solidarity Fund and the national Department of Social Development will give us R43 million as part of the process of fighting COVID-19,” Lesufi said.
The donations included 120,000 bags of mealie meal and R5 million to procure food, nutritional energy drinks, blankets, and toiletries.
Lesufi said these would go a long way in assisting in the fight against hunger.
“We just need the machinery to ensure that the food reaches the people immediately as part of the process of fighting poverty,” he said.
The donations would be prioritised for the vulnerable and families in distress amid the COVID-19 extended lockdown.
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
More in Local
-
Lockdown sees dramatic drop in Easter road fatalities in WC
-
High hopes 'Quinton' the robot will reduce health workers' COVID-19 exposure
-
COVID-19: Over 250 Lesotho doctors take govt to court for protective gear
-
Conoronavirus: SA calls on Trump to reconsider decision to cut funding to WHO
-
Relief organisations working hard to help struggling CT families during lockdown
-
Cosatu favours talking with govt about worker increases, PSA will to go to court
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.