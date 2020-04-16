Govt donates over R40m to Gauteng’s COVID-19 relief fund

Acting Social Development MEC Panyaza Lesufi made the announcement on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - National government has donated more than R40 million to Gauteng’s coronavirus (COVID-19) relief fund.

Acting Social Development MEC Panyaza Lesufi made the announcement on Wednesday, saying he received more than 10,000 food parcels from social partners. Lesufi received food parcels worth more than R2.5 million.

The acting social development MEC said this was an addition to the R80 million the provincial government had allocated for the food relief fund.

“The Solidarity Fund and the national Department of Social Development will give us R43 million as part of the process of fighting COVID-19,” Lesufi said.

The donations included 120,000 bags of mealie meal and R5 million to procure food, nutritional energy drinks, blankets, and toiletries.

Lesufi said these would go a long way in assisting in the fight against hunger.

“We just need the machinery to ensure that the food reaches the people immediately as part of the process of fighting poverty,” he said.

The donations would be prioritised for the vulnerable and families in distress amid the COVID-19 extended lockdown.

