EWNSportingMoments: Fearless Schoenmaker's golden triumph

Armed with faith and cleansed of doubt and fear, SA's swimming sensation Tatjana Schoenmaker's breakthrough moment at the Commonwealth Games in Australia will live long in the memory.

CAPE TOWN - The past two years have been an incredible ride for champion swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker.

She has emerged as South Africa’s latest swimming sensation after winning double gold at the Commonwealth Games in 2018 for the 100m and 200m breaststroke, and setting a national record in the semi-finals of the 200m breast at the World Championships in Korea.

To top it all off, Schoenmaker was named Sports Star of the Year at the 2019 Sports Awards, and African Female Swimmer of the Year at the 2019 Swammy Awards.

To say that the 23-year-old has set the pool alight would be an understatement, and while it was her brilliant performance in Australia, at the Commonwealth Games in 2018 that made the swimming fraternity take notice, for Schoenmaker it was years of hard work and sacrifice that prepared her for that moment in the Gold Coast.

“I knew that I put in the training that I needed to. I was quite confident when I stood there, there was honestly nothing more I could have done. I remember about four days before I started racing, I was crying in the set because coach Rocco (Meiring) decided to change a set that we had been swimming,” she told EWN Sport. “I was actually crying because I was struggling to finish the set. So I just knew that I have pushed myself to those boundaries and that I could do this. I trained, for example, that set we do eight 50m laps, four times. And I was thinking I’m going to do 200m. How could that possibly compare to what we’ve been doing?”

Unbelievably, Schoenmaker’s gold medals at the Commonwealth Games were the first by a South African female swimmer since readmission, despite years of world-class swimming by Penny Heyns and Natalia Du Toit. The national rejoicing that followed her triumph was not lost on Schoenmaker. It’s an achievement she doesn’t take lightly.

“It was so amazing. I decided to stay off my phone. The only time I replied, was when I had to reply to my parents, and I could just see the messages piling up. I just left it, and said I can do this on the airplane back home because I wouldn’t be able to get back to everyone,” she said. “It was overwhelming but in a good way. It was so nice to see that South Africans were so supportive, people that I’ve never met and never knew would come up to me and say how proud they are and how South Africa is so proud. My swim squad organised this whole thing with banners that said ‘Tatjana, you rock!’. That was something to remember.”

In anticipation of the race in Australia, Schoenmaker said she had done everything possible to prepare. “We normally go there quite some time before we start racing, maybe about two weeks before, just to acclimatize and get our training in there. We start getting into the routine of what times we would swim. So if we would start our heats at say 8 pm, then we try to swim from about 7 pm so our bodies get used to the time zone as well,” she said.

A lot of her preparations involved eating the right food, especially when away from home. “At the athlete's village there’s so much variety, you can literally eat what you normally eat at home, which is the best thing so your body is used to it. It’s a good thing to stick to your diet as well. The first two days, when we get there we just eat! And then we realise we need to calm down,” Schoenmaker said.

Ahead of the race, Schoenmaker didn’t focus on winning a gold medal or even beating her competitors. It is a strategy that has allowed her to concentrate solely on her own times and in the process allow the clock to decide.

“My expectation was always just to go there and swim a personal best. My ultimate goal is to get the time down because then your ranking gets better. For me it was just about swimming a PB and enjoying myself while I’m there. Obviously, I exceeded my expectations,” she said. “I also had peace knowing I can literally just give it everything to God and he will do it. Like my coach would always tell me 'Let go, and let God'."

Fear, Schoenmaker said, was something she had to conquer in order to reach the heights she had so far. It was the removal of doubt from her psyche that opened up a way for her to swim at her best.

“If I swim a bad race and I go back to my room and reflect, I realise that I wasn’t 100% fearless, there was doubt, and doubt is fear. So, there were moments that I doubted myself, especially at world champs, where I thought ‘did I do enough?’. I think as soon as doubt hit me, my times were not good. I was not trusting in myself. I was fearless in those moments that I did those times, and I won the gold. I did not doubt anything. I still remember that feeling and every time I go to competition after Commonwealth Games, I try everything I can to get into that mindset and that mode again.”

As far as strategy for the 200m triumph at the Commonwealth Games went, she left the competitor analysis up to her coach Meiring, while she focused on her own race.

“Rocco and I did go into a game plan. We kind of looked at how the girls were racing in the heats. When I went up to him, he told me this is what lane is going to do, this is way lane 4 is going to do. The girl next to you goes out really fast, but then she doesn’t come back as strong as you. This girl on the other side of you goes out slow but comes back harder, but still not as hard as you, so he told me as long as I stay with them. I don’t have to be with the girl who goes out fast, just don’t lose her and then make sure I work on my first 30m and last 100m because I have a good back end. I just knew that if I touch with her on the other side or in front of her, I knew I was able to maybe win the race. That was our plan.”