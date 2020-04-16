Eskom using lockdown's low power demand to do more maintenance

Eskom has been using the lockdown period to conduct short-term maintenance on its aging infrastructure.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer said that the low demand in electricity during the COVID-19 lockdown had assisted the utility to do more maintenance.

Oberholzer said that the demand for electricity this time of the year usually peaked at around 31,000 megawatts.

However, he said that it has dropped this year during the lockdown period.

Oberholzer said that they had come across some challenges.

"During the night minimum, which we call round about 11pm to 12am, that dropped to below 15,000 and that posed challenges to the Eskom team because then you started having frequency problems, voltage problems and we had to deal with that. However, the team successfully dealt with that."

Listen to Jan Oberholzer’s interview on Radio 702 below: