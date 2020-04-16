View all in Latest
Eskom COO Oberholzer says false corruption claims affected his family

Jan Oberholzer was cleared of wrongdoing by an inquiry that probed his conduct following a series of allegations including corruption, conflict of interest, and abuse of power.

Picture: Twitter/OberholzerMr
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom’s chief operating officer (COO) Jan Oberholzer on Thursday said the false allegations of corruption and mismanagement against him had affected his family.

Oberholzer was cleared of wrongdoing by an inquiry that probed his conduct following a series of allegations including corruption, conflict of interest, and abuse of power.

The power utility’s COO said he had shares in a construction company that did business with Eskom, but he insisted that when he joined Eskom in 2018 he disclosed his involvement every year until he sold his stake in the firm.

Oberholzer said he was taken aback by the false claims against him.

“It’s not so pleasant [and] I’m actually amazed that people can do things like this. That is the position that I have, I have to deal with corruption, mismanagement, poor performance, and incompetence. And if you deal with that, unfortunately sometimes you’ll find very severe backlash,” he said.

Listen to Jan Oberholzer’s interview on Radio 702 below:

