EC, Limpopo record first COVID-19 deaths as total mounts to 48
The country also recorded an increase of COVID-19 death-related cases with the total number sitting at 48. The Eastern Cape and Limpopo provinces recorded their first deaths.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa now has a total of 2,605 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.
According to a statement by Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Thursday night, the country also recorded an increase of COVID-19 death-related deaths with the total number sitting at 48. The Eastern Cape and Limpopo provinces recorded their first deaths.
Gauteng continues to be the epicentre of the virus on the country with 969, followed by the Western Cape 675 and KwaZulu-Natal with 539.
Mkhize said a total of 95,060 tests have been conducted throughout the country.
