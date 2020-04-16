Daughter of woman who was admitted at St Augustine’s Hospital speaks out

At Durban’s Netcare St Augustine’s Hospital 48 staff members tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the facility's partial closure.

JOHANNESBURG - With the focus on private health care facilities and their response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, there are calls to bolster efforts to stem the spread of the virus.

In recent days, in at least two provinces, three hospitals belonging to the Netcare and Mediclinic groups, respectively, recorded a number of staff infections.

This development is at the centre of a complaint by a family whose mother also tested positive a few days after she was treated there for an unrelated illness. Her daughter spoke to Eyewitness News on Wednesday.

Kristal, who’s only identified by her first name to protect her mother, insisted she should not have been discharged from Netcare St Augustine’s Hospital a little over a week ago.

“Now that she had been released on 4 April, she went back home and she was in contact with another eight people who have now gone for testing as well,” Kristal said.

She pleaded with the Health Department to apply stringent measures to ensure more people are not exposed to coronavirus.

“The Health Department needs to look into going to private facilities and actually seeing what they’re doing,” she said.

It was not established if Kristal’s mother, who also has diabetes and hypertension, did in fact contract COVID-19 from Netcare St Augustine’s Hospital.

Meanwhile, another Netcare facility in KZN - Netcare Kingsway Hospital - was not admitting new patients after staff were exposed to the virus from a patient.

The same decision was implemented at Mediclinic Morningside in Sandton, Gauteng, where 15 staff including nine healthcare workers tested positive for COVID-19.

