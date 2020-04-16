COVID-19: Over 250 Lesotho doctors take govt to court for protective gear
The Lesotho Medical Association has been demanding proper working conditions for years, but with COVID-19, they can't put patients’ lives at risk.
JOHANNESBURG - More than 250 Lesotho medical doctors are going to court on Thursday to demand protective clothing and medical equipment.
The Lesotho Medical Association (LMA) said it had been demanding good working conditions for years, but with the COVID-19 pandemic looming they could not put patients’ lives at risk.
The association said the government had ignored their demands.
LMA secretary-general doctor Manethi Leponesa said she had worked in hospitals where there was no oxygen or X-ray machines.
But the risk of the coronavirus pandemic meant she could be a danger to her patients.
“That means one patient can infect me and I can infect 50 patients that I saw during that day,” Leponesa said.
Leponesa and other doctors will be in court on Wednesday to demand protective equipment and conditions that would make them look forward to serving their communities.
“Countries are telling their people to stay indoors but as health professionals, we do understand that we have to be front liners, but without equipment, there is nothing to protect us,” she said.
The LMA said it made many attempts and wrote letters, but government didn’t respond to a single one. When the association decided to go to court it told government and still got no response.
