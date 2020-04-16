COVID-19: Hospersa calls on govt to consider tax break for health officials

JOHANNESBURG - The Health & Other Services Personnel Trade Union of South Africa (Hospersa) has called on government to consider giving health officials a tax break during the nationwide lockdown.

With more than 60,000 members, the union on Thursday said this would encourage health workers who were putting their lives on the line during the fight against COVID-19.

The union said government should pass a law to exempt tax deductions for essential service employees.

Spokesperson Kevin Halama said: “We have seen a country like Ghana where they’ve also passed a similar law to motivate for health workers on the ground while the country is on lockdown.”

