COVID-19 cases at correctional services facilities rise to 85
JOHANNESBURG - The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in correctional services facilities has risen to 85.
More than 50 inmates at a facility in East London have tested positive for coronavirus, while more than 20 officials also contracted the virus.
The Department of Justice and Correctional Services said they were waiting for the test results of female inmates at the East London facility.
Tracer teams were also busy trying to investigate how many more people they may have been in contact with those who are infected.
