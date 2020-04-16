View all in Latest
CoCT warns it could be short of burial space if COVID-19 deaths increase

The city has been considering burial space due to expert forecasts of how the pandemic will affect South Africa.

FILE: The Muslim cemetery in Mowbray, Cape Town. Picture: Google Maps
FILE: The Muslim cemetery in Mowbray, Cape Town. Picture: Google Maps
24 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - As COVID-19 testing increases, the City of Cape Town is planning for the worst.

The city has been considering burial space due to expert forecasts of how the pandemic will affect South Africa.

This week, national government indicated it will be necessary to expand burial capacity.

Cape Town's 35 cemeteries may have to be extended if COVID-19 deaths increase dramatically.

Mayco member for Community Services and Health Zahid Badroodien said that it had spare burial blocks available.

"We're in the process of expediting the preparations at specific locations, at existing cemeteries where we are flattening and extending our internal roads and access ways to provide additional burial blocks in identified cemeteries."

Badroodien said they needed new cemeteries and extensions approved sooner and warned that the city could be short of burial space until June.

WATCH: COVID-19 Situation Desk - 15 April 2020 PM

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.

