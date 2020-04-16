CoCT criticised for fining people living at shelter for the homeless
Concern has been raised around fines issued to homeless people at the Strandfontein sports grounds site.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has again been criticised for issuing fines to street people, this time at a temporary site for the homeless during the COVID-19 lockdown.
The site has been controversial with civil organisations and political parties highlighting safety and health issues.
The Good Party's Brett Herron claims they've seen five fines that were issued at the Strandfontein site.
Herron said one of the fines issued amounted to R500 for 'threatening' behaviour adding if it was not paid by July, the person must appear in court.
“The Strandfontein camp has been a very chaotic and shambolic shelter and it now seems that the city has lost its mind by issuing fines to the penniless homeless people.”
The City of Cape Town has responded by saying one fine was issued on Wednesday.
It related to a person using threatening language and behaving in a riotous manner against law enforcement officers.
Mayco member JP Smith said they could not allow people to behave aggressively and get away with it.
