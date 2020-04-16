Cabinet wants more time to finalise post-COVID-19 recovery plan
Cabinet met on Wednesday to discuss its approach to the socioeconomic recovery plan as directed by President Cyril Ramaphosa two weeks ago.
CAPE TOWN - Cabinet will only finalise the country’s socio-economic recovery plan for the post-COVID-19 lockdown period after more consultations with other sectors, including South African Airways (SAA).
This week, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan rejected the airline’s rescue practitioners’ request for a further R10 billion.
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has warned South Africans that the country is headed for a deep recession.
Cabinet met on Wednesday to discuss its approach to the socio-economic recovery plan as directed by President Cyril Ramaphosa two weeks ago.
Several clusters in government made presentations aimed at coming up with one plan to help the country recover following the coronavirus lockdown and the downgrades by rating agencies.
This plan will only be made public later on, as Cabinet has decided it needs more time to consult and hold further discussions.
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has been instructed to draft an updated report on SAA which will be presented at Cabinet’s next meeting on Monday.
SAA was placed under voluntary business rescue in December following a crippling strike by workers.
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
More in Politics
-
DA to donate R1.5m to Solidarity Fund to assist small businesses: Malatsi
-
Steenhusien: SA will need phased approach to ease lockdown
-
DA urges govt to share detailed info on COVID-19 modelling
-
Stage 1 to 4: DA proposes its own version of SA’s lockdown
-
COVID-19: EFF condemns China’s ‘inhumane treatment’ of Africans
-
Lockdown: WC govt to make formal submission to Ramaphosa on stimulating economy
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.