Botswana confirms 2 new COVID-19 cases, total infections now at 15

-
Japan expands virus emergency nationwideWorld
-
Pandor: Dirco repatriated over 600 S.Africans in the past two weeksLocal
-
LIVE BLOG: Killing of civilian by SANDF member to be investigated
-
At least 15 months before risk of load shedding disappears, says Eskom COOBusiness
-
CT officials scramble to head off hunger crisis after violence over food parcelsLocal
-
Alcohol taps to remain dry for S.Africans – Dlamini-ZumaLocal
-
Pandor: Dirco repatriated over 600 S.Africans in the past two weeksLocal
-
At 15 months before risk of load shedding disappears, says Eskom COOBusiness
-
CT officials scramble to head off hunger crisis after violence over food parcelsLocal
-
WATCH LIVE: Government updates SA on coronavirus lockdown extensionLocal
-
2 more suspects arrested in Gauteng for school burglaries, vandalismLocal
-
Eskom using lockdown's low power demand to do more maintenanceBusiness
-
WATCH LIVE: Dirco gives update on repatriation of SA citizens stranded overseasLocal
-
Govt's COVID-19 national command council to brief SA on lockdown extensionLocal
-
COVID-19 cases at correctional services facilities rise to 85Local
-
Women's football faces 'almost existential threat', report saysSport
-
Indian cricket board confirms IPL suspended until further noticeSport
-
Japan expands virus emergency nationwideWorld
-
Pandor: Dirco repatriated over 600 S.Africans in the past two weeksLocal
-
Botswana confirms 2 new COVID-19 cases, total infections now at 15Africa
-
Prince Harry reflects on spending time with family amid COVID-19 pandemicLifestyle
-
CT officials scramble to head off hunger crisis after violence over food parcelsLocal
-
WATCH LIVE: Government updates SA on coronavirus lockdown extensionLocal
-
Cricket Australia board furloughs majority of staff amid COVID-19 crisisSport
-
DA to donate R1.5m to Solidarity Fund to assist small businesses: MalatsiPolitics
-
Steenhusien: SA will need phased approach to ease lockdownPolitics
-
DA urges govt to share detailed info on COVID-19 modellingPolitics
-
Stage 1 to 4: DA proposes its own version of SA’s lockdownLocal
-
COVID-19: EFF condemns China’s ‘inhumane treatment’ of AfricansLocal
-
Lockdown: WC govt to make formal submission to Ramaphosa on stimulating economyPolitics
-
Parties, public reps pledge to take salary cuts to donate to COVID-19 fundPolitics
-
Mbalula: Somizi's comments have serious consequencesPolitics
-
Police launch criminal probe into Ndabeni-Abrahams over lockdown breachPolitics
-
CYRIL RAMAPHOSA: Some seek to exploit lockdown for crime, preying on the weakLocal
-
ANALYSIS: How to think straight during a crisisOpinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Lockdown diaries: Alone together, everywhereOpinion
-
EXPLAINER: COVID-19 tax relief: a snapshot of what’s out thereOpinion
-
HLENGIWE MKHIZE: Women face a double burden in coronavirus crisisOpinion
-
SIHLE ZIKALALA: The dangers of stigmatising COVID-19 are deadlyOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: Tough choices on who gets ICU access: the ethical principles in SAOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Our politicians cannot operate above the lawOpinion
-
CYRIL RAMAPHOSA: Africa united in fight against coronavirusOpinion
-
Eskom using lockdown's low power demand to do more maintenanceBusiness
-
Eskom COO Oberholzer says false corruption claims affected his familyBusiness
-
Rand falls as deep recession fears weighBusiness
-
Court rules in favour of insurer Liberty in row with rivalBusiness
-
Cabinet wants more time to finalise post-COVID-19 recovery planPolitics
-
Cosatu favours talking with govt about worker increases, PSA will to go to courtBusiness
-
People might lose their jobs - unions at SAA remind govtBusiness
-
How Johann Rupert’s R1 billion Covid-19 relief fund is being doled outBusiness
-
Rand tumbles as IMF stokes recession fearsBusiness
-
WATCH: 8 tips on shopping safely during COVID-19Lifestyle
-
Andrea Bocelli's lone Easter Sunday concert scores YouTube recordLifestyle
-
Lotto results: Wednesday, 15 April 2020Lifestyle
-
How Johann Rupert’s R1 billion Covid-19 relief fund is being doled outBusiness
-
Small business owner? Jack Ma (Alibaba) wants to give you money. Enter now...Business
-
American Idol to resume with online auditionsLifestyle
-
WATCH: Joburg, KZN philharmonic orchestras send virtual musical tribute to SALifestyle
-
'Empire' confirmed to end prematurely on 21 AprilLifestyle
-
Taylor Swift, Oprah join huge global event to celebrate coronavirus workersLifestyle
-
Indian cricket board confirms IPL suspended until further noticeSport
-
Joshua says blockbuster Fury fight needed to determine number one statusSport
-
Ngidi: Still room for improvementSport
-
Cricket Australia board furloughs majority of staff amid COVID-19 crisisSport
-
UFC aiming for 9 May comeback, White tells ESPNSport
-
Seasons will resume without fans, but no dates yet - European Leagues officialSport
-
F1 can save season with double-headers, says RosbergSport
-
Sports can come back but without fans: FauciSport
-
U.S. tennis teen Gauff says stronger now after battling depressionSport
CARTOON: What Next?
-
CARTOON: Hot Cross BunnyLocal
-
CARTOON: 5G or not 5G? That is the questionLocal
-
CARTOON: All hail our MARVELous heroes!Local
-
CARTOON: Fever PitchLocal
-
CARTOON: Monopoly, the Quarantine EditionBusiness
-
CARTOON: Your Country Needs You...Local
-
CARTOON: Stand Together! (Ts&Cs Apply)Local
-
CARTOON: Antisocial DistancingLocal
-
CARTOON: Panic Shopper’s GuideLocal
- Thu
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 21°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 22°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 21°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 32°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 16°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 14°C
Botswana confirms 2 new COVID-19 cases, total infections now at 15
Health Minister Dr Lemogang Kwape announced the test results from the capital Gaborone.
JOHANNESBURG - Botswana on Thursday confirmed two new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the country’s total to 15.
Health Minister Dr Lemogang Kwape announced the test results from the capital Gaborone.
• Ramaphosa appoints AU special envoys for Africa’s fight against COVID-19
Kwape said one case was a male police officer who developed symptoms after travelling to the United Kingdom for training.
The second case was another male who came into contact with another patient who had also travelled to the UK.
There were more than 16,000 coronavirus cases in Africa and nearly 900 deaths.
Timeline
More in Africa
-
18 killed by Nigeria security forces over virus lockdown: rights body57 minutes ago
-
Lesotho police minister to be charged for breaching lockdown regulations8 hours ago
-
eSwatini extends COVID-19 partial lockdown by 3 more weeks, cases reach 1620 hours ago
-
COVID-19 EXCLUSIVE: Lesotho's Majoro pleads with Basotho not to return homeone day ago
-
Court orders Zimbabwe to protect medics from the coronavirusone day ago
-
Malawi court to hear president's appeal against vote re-runone day ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.