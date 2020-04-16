Botswana confirms 2 new COVID-19 cases, total infections now at 15

Health Minister Dr Lemogang Kwape announced the test results from the capital Gaborone.

JOHANNESBURG - Botswana on Thursday confirmed two new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the country’s total to 15.

Kwape said one case was a male police officer who developed symptoms after travelling to the United Kingdom for training.

The second case was another male who came into contact with another patient who had also travelled to the UK.

There were more than 16,000 coronavirus cases in Africa and nearly 900 deaths.