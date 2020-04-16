Alcohol, cigarette sales & general outside movement still banned

A number of regulations have been eased to make the lockdown conditions a little easier.

JOHANNESBURG/CAPE TOWN - South Africans have been given a broad outline of what lockdown regulations that have been amended but the ban on alcohol and general outside movement are here to stay until the end of the month.

Various ministers have answered questions at a joint briefing on Thursday.

However, the ban on alcohol and cigarette sales remains while eating takeaways is still not an option.

But, plumbers, electricians and mechanics can be called in an emergency.

Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said if you were a divorced parent, you could fetch your child.

But buying alcohol is not allowed: “Liquor that you drink is not to be exported in the same way it is not allowed to be sold.”

As some South Africans battle with cabin fever, government said it would continue to ease some conditions in the next few weeks.

CIGARETTE SALE PROHIBITED

Meanwhile, a man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a spaza shop owner who refused to sell cigarettes in Kalbaskraal, in Malmesbury.

On Wednesday night, two shopkeepers were attacked, one was stabbed and killed and the other wounded.

On Thursday morning, police arrested the suspect in Belhar.

According to the police, the two shop keepers were sleeping in their quarters at the back of the shop after they closed the superette at 6 pm. They then heard a knock on the door and opened.

The man at the door asked whether he could buy cigarettes, they declined, and an argument ensued.

The suspect then stabbed the two shopkeepers with a knife in the neck. They then ran outside, called for help and community members contacted the police.

The suspect then fled the scene.

The Police's Vishnu Naidoo said when officers arrived, one of the shopkeepers had died.

“The suspect was arrested and is currently in police custody and is expected to face charges of attempted murder and murder; he is expected to appear in court soon.”

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.