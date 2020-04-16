2 more suspects arrested in Gauteng for school burglaries, vandalism

It’s understood the pair were found in possession of suspected stolen property linked to break-ins in Katlehong and Sebokeng.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department (GED) on Thursday said at least 12 more schools were burgled as police intensified their efforts to arrest more offenders.

The department said two more suspects involved in the recent spate of burglaries, vandalism, and arson attacks at schools across the province were arrested.

It’s understood the pair were found in possession of suspected stolen property linked to break-ins in Katlehong and Sebokeng.

The department said while police had worked swiftly to catch the criminals, school theft was still on the rise with a total of 67 school break-ins since the start of the nationwide lockdown.



“Indeed, we are delighted and indebted to the police for a sterling work in arresting these recalcitrants, who are persistent to disregard regulations enforced during this critical moment of lockdown, we don’t understand where do they find time to commit these crimes because everyone should be at home,” said MEC Panyaza Lesufi in a statement.

“We wish that these criminals will rot in jail. We will not get tired to encourage members of our communities to continue to alert the police about criminals who torment our schools,” he added.

