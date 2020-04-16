2 more suspects arrested in Gauteng for school burglaries, vandalism
It’s understood the pair were found in possession of suspected stolen property linked to break-ins in Katlehong and Sebokeng.
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department (GED) on Thursday said at least 12 more schools were burgled as police intensified their efforts to arrest more offenders.
The department said two more suspects involved in the recent spate of burglaries, vandalism, and arson attacks at schools across the province were arrested.
It’s understood the pair were found in possession of suspected stolen property linked to break-ins in Katlehong and Sebokeng.
The department said while police had worked swiftly to catch the criminals, school theft was still on the rise with a total of 67 school break-ins since the start of the nationwide lockdown.
“Indeed, we are delighted and indebted to the police for a sterling work in arresting these recalcitrants, who are persistent to disregard regulations enforced during this critical moment of lockdown, we don’t understand where do they find time to commit these crimes because everyone should be at home,” said MEC Panyaza Lesufi in a statement.
“We wish that these criminals will rot in jail. We will not get tired to encourage members of our communities to continue to alert the police about criminals who torment our schools,” he added.
WATCH: COVID-19 Situation Desk - 16 April 2020 AM
More in Local
-
At 15 months before risk of load shedding disappears, says Eskom COO
-
CT officials scramble to head off hunger crisis after violence over food parcels
-
WATCH LIVE: Government updates SA on coronavirus lockdown extension
-
Eskom using lockdown's low power demand to do more maintenance
-
WATCH LIVE: Dirco gives update on repatriation of SA citizens stranded overseas
-
Govt's COVID-19 national command council to brief SA on lockdown extension
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.