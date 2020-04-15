Winde urges WC residents to comply with COVID-19 lockdown regulations
This week has been dubbed the crucial week for the nation because if 90 new cases were confirmed on average per day, between 10 and 16 April, the country would 'need to continue the lockdown'.
CAPE TOWN - Premier Alan Winde has reiterated his call for citizens to comply with the lockdown regulations.
This as COVID-19 screening and testing continued throughout the province on Tuesday.
The nationwide initiative started over a week ago and by Saturday more than 12,000 people had undergone the process in the province.
Health workers have resumed COVID-19 screenings across the Western Cape.
Further testing and screening will be done in Macassar, Khayelitsha and Mfuleni on Wednesday.
On the West Coast, communities like Vredendal, Citrusdal and Clanwilliam will also see testing done.
This week has been dubbed the crucial week for the nation because if 90 new cases were confirmed on average per day, between 10 and 16 April, the country would "need to continue the lockdown".
Premier Alan Winde has therefore pleaded with citizens to comply with the lockdown rules.
"Twenty-seven people have died but I promise you those people that are out there walking around thinking that it's not going to hit them, I promise you that those are the people that are infecting other people."
So far, testing has taken place in communities in the Cape Winelands and the Southern Cape.
In Cape Town, healthcare workers were already in areas like Kleinvlei, Kraaifontein, the Bo-Kaap and Nyanga.
At this stage, 852 samples have been referred for testing and authorities have not yet revealed whether anyone has tested positive as a result of community screening.
WATCH: COVID 19 Situation Desk - 14 April 2020 PM
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
More in Local
-
Netcare shuts emergency dept after COVID-19 outbreak at Kingsway Hospital
-
SANDF confirms 4 members test positive for COVID-19
-
WC dept begins talks with Dunoon residents over de-densification of area
-
Govt breaks deal as public sector workers wake to no wage increases
-
Govt rejection of further funding spells end for SAA, says expert
-
Mboweni optimistic of rapid upswing in economic growth after deep recession
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.