Winde urges WC residents to comply with COVID-19 lockdown regulations

CAPE TOWN - Premier Alan Winde has reiterated his call for citizens to comply with the lockdown regulations.

This as COVID-19 screening and testing continued throughout the province on Tuesday.

The nationwide initiative started over a week ago and by Saturday more than 12,000 people had undergone the process in the province.

Health workers have resumed COVID-19 screenings across the Western Cape.

Further testing and screening will be done in Macassar, Khayelitsha and Mfuleni on Wednesday.

On the West Coast, communities like Vredendal, Citrusdal and Clanwilliam will also see testing done.

This week has been dubbed the crucial week for the nation because if 90 new cases were confirmed on average per day, between 10 and 16 April, the country would "need to continue the lockdown".

Premier Alan Winde has therefore pleaded with citizens to comply with the lockdown rules.

"Twenty-seven people have died but I promise you those people that are out there walking around thinking that it's not going to hit them, I promise you that those are the people that are infecting other people."

So far, testing has taken place in communities in the Cape Winelands and the Southern Cape.

In Cape Town, healthcare workers were already in areas like Kleinvlei, Kraaifontein, the Bo-Kaap and Nyanga.

At this stage, 852 samples have been referred for testing and authorities have not yet revealed whether anyone has tested positive as a result of community screening.

