WC residents get over 300 water tanks amid lockdown
CAPE TOWN - More than 300 water tanks have been delivered across the Western Cape to ensure vulnerable communities have an adequate water supply during the lockdown.
On Wednesday, the Department of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning's James-Brent Styan said: “The Department of Water and Sanitation, along with the Western Cape government is distributing and installing water [tanks] around the province in the vulnerable communities. To date, more than 300 water tanks have been delivered across the province as this project continues.”
Styan said the province's dams were currently just over 39% full, while Cape Town's dams are at 56%.
“It’s not strange to see these levels during this time of the year at the beginning of the winter season. We are expecting more rain during the season.”
