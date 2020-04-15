WC dept begins talks with Dunoon residents over de-densification of area
Two informal settlements in Cape Town, Greater Kosovo and Dunoon, have been identified for de-densification to help curb the spread of COVID-19.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Human Settlements Department has started talking to residents of Dunoon about plans to de-densify the area to help curb the spread of COVID-19.
The department said that its Rapid Informal Settlement Support and Upgrade Programme would assist with social distancing.
Two informal settlements in Cape Town, Greater Kosovo and Dunoon, have been identified for de-densification.
To make the de-densification work, the provincial government will provide temporary accommodation for 10,000 residents.
Human Settlements MEC Tertius Simmers said that officials met with the Dunoon ward councillor over the weekend.
Over the next few days, they will meet with the ward committee and relevant leadership structures in the area.
Simmers stressed that the most vulnerable, which included the elderly, disabled and backyard dwellers, would be prioritised.
"We'll also be issuing flyers, both manually and electronically, so that a wider audience is informed of the process."
He said that one option was to build 3-storey temporary residential units on land in the vicinity of both areas.
WATCH: COVID 19 Situation Desk - 14 April 2020 PM
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
More in Local
-
SANDF confirms 4 members test positive for COVID-19
-
Winde urges WC residents to comply with COVID-19 lockdown regulations
-
Govt breaks deal as public sector workers wake to no wage increases
-
Govt rejection of further funding spells end for SAA, says expert
-
Mboweni optimistic of rapid upswing in economic growth after deep recession
-
12 Mediclinic Morningside staff members contract COVID-19
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.