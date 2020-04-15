WC dept begins talks with Dunoon residents over de-densification of area

Two informal settlements in Cape Town, Greater Kosovo and Dunoon, have been identified for de-densification to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Human Settlements Department has started talking to residents of Dunoon about plans to de-densify the area to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

The department said that its Rapid Informal Settlement Support and Upgrade Programme would assist with social distancing.

To make the de-densification work, the provincial government will provide temporary accommodation for 10,000 residents.

Human Settlements MEC Tertius Simmers said that officials met with the Dunoon ward councillor over the weekend.

Over the next few days, they will meet with the ward committee and relevant leadership structures in the area.

Simmers stressed that the most vulnerable, which included the elderly, disabled and backyard dwellers, would be prioritised.

"We'll also be issuing flyers, both manually and electronically, so that a wider audience is informed of the process."

He said that one option was to build 3-storey temporary residential units on land in the vicinity of both areas.

