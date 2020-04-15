Vodacom, MTN to spend millions to add network capacity during lockdown
JOHANNESBURG - Vodacom Group said on Wednesday it will spend over R500 million over two months to add network capacity as traffic surges across its mobile and fixed networks as people stay home during the national lockdown.
Vodacom, which competes with rival MTN Group, has also applied to telecoms regulator, the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) for temporary spectrum and is waiting for its application to be evaluated, it said in a statement.
MTN announced a R250 million relief package to tackle COVID-19 across its all its operations.
South Africa has imposed a five-week lockdown to the end of April to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
