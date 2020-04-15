Modise: Parly will hold virtual meetings during COVID-19 lockdown
The health portfolio committee was the first-ever oversight committee to meet virtually.
CAPE TOWN - Virtual meetings will now become the norm in Parliament as the national legislature tries to adjust to the COVID-19 lockdown.
The decision was taken by Speaker Thandi Modise on Wednesday following a chief whips’ forum meeting.
That meeting was informed that Modise had framed a rule to make provision for virtual meetings.
The health portfolio committee was the first-ever oversight committee to meet virtually.
The committee was briefed by Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Friday using the Microsoft Teams app that facilitates video conferencing.
On Tuesday, the chief whips’ forum had its own virtual meeting to discuss pertinent matters relating to parliamentary business.
For now, Parliament will focus on committees whose portfolios are directly affected by COVID-19 matters and they will be asked to intensify their oversight engagements, especially during the lockdown period.
More in Local
-
Rand tumbles as IMF stokes recession fears
-
CoCT refuses to provide shelter for Khayelitsha land invaders
-
AA forecasts another 'massive' decreases in fuel prices
-
SANDF urges public to wait for feedback on soldiers allegedly abusing citizens
-
SA records 7 new COVID-19 related deaths, total now at 34
-
Hackers invade Nkoana-Mashabane's planned video meeting with pornography
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.