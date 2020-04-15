Modise: Parly will hold virtual meetings during COVID-19 lockdown

The health portfolio committee was the first-ever oversight committee to meet virtually.

CAPE TOWN - Virtual meetings will now become the norm in Parliament as the national legislature tries to adjust to the COVID-19 lockdown.

The decision was taken by Speaker Thandi Modise on Wednesday following a chief whips’ forum meeting.

That meeting was informed that Modise had framed a rule to make provision for virtual meetings.

The health portfolio committee was the first-ever oversight committee to meet virtually.

The committee was briefed by Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Friday using the Microsoft Teams app that facilitates video conferencing.

On Tuesday, the chief whips’ forum had its own virtual meeting to discuss pertinent matters relating to parliamentary business.

For now, Parliament will focus on committees whose portfolios are directly affected by COVID-19 matters and they will be asked to intensify their oversight engagements, especially during the lockdown period.