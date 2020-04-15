View all in Latest
Stats reveal Joburg epicentre of Gauteng's COVID-19 outbreak

The Gauteng Health Department has released the latest statistics, with the province recording the most cases in the country at 909.

A Gauteng Health Department official collects samples from a man during a door-to-door COVID-19 coronavirus testing drive in Yeoville, Johannesburg, on 3 April 2020. Picture: AFP
A Gauteng Health Department official collects samples from a man during a door-to-door COVID-19 coronavirus testing drive in Yeoville, Johannesburg, on 3 April 2020. Picture: AFP
52 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg remains the epicenter of the coronavirus in Gauteng with 551 infections.

The Gauteng Health Department has released the latest statistics, with the province recording the most cases in the country at 909.

There are 62 people who are currently hospitalised in various health facilities across the province.

The provincial department said that 399 people had recovered.

The total number of COVID-19 infections in the country sits at 2,415 and 27 fatalities have been reported.

Meanwhile, Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku said that the province was improving its health system to service residents beyond the COVID-19 pandemic.

Masuku said that plans were in place to ensure hospitals were equipped with the necessary resources to tackle any eventuality.

"In the first phase, we've just been trying to pick up and pull up the facility internally of our healthcare because beyond this pandemic, we still have to have actual facilities to be available."

WATCH: COVID-19 Situation Desk - 15 April 2020 AM

