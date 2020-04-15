Security bolstered at Strandfontein COVID-19 shelter after teen raped
The accused is one of the more than 1,500 homeless people brought to the Strandfontein site for the duration of the lockdown.
CAPE TOWN - Security has been beefed up at the Strandfontein homeless site following the rape of a teenager.
On Tuesday, her alleged attacker was granted R2,000 bail by the Mitchells Plain magistrates court. It is, however, unclear if he has posted bail.
A man was arrested at the Strandfontein Sports Grounds site on Saturday, where the 18-year-old woman was raped last week.
The sexual assault allegedly took place in one of the family tents, which is a smaller tent than the larger marquee tents that have already been set up.
The City of Cape Town's JP Smith said that they would be reviewing the use of these smaller tents.
Smith said that safety measures were in place and they included 66 private security guards and between 50 and 80 law enforcement officials.
He added that SAPS did agree to inspect and send vehicles to patrol the facility regularly but this wasn't happening.
"We will continue to have that discussion with them and also with the military because it is difficult for the city alone with about 2,500 officers to deal with all the COVID-19 regulation complaints across the city, these sites and all the regular work."
Smith said that last week, staff were on-site to assist the woman, who was first taken for testing, to a safe house and then to the police station to file the complaint.
"They were instrumental in identifying the attacker, who was arrested. We are trying to ensure that we set a strong example to ensure that there are no similar incidents. We now await the criminal justice system says."
